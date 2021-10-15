Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

MICHAEL PAUL KRAFT and MICHAEL BRIAN STEIN , File No. 2021-32

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing on October 15, 2021 setting the matter down to be heard on November 16, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated October 15, 2021 and Statement of Allegations dated October 13, 2021 are available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission