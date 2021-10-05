Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

October 5, 2021
TORONTO, ON, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - On October 5, 2021, the Commission issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to Section 144 of the Securities Act, RSO 1990, c S.5 to consider the Application made by Trevor Rosborough to vary the terms of an Order issued by the Commission on August 25, 2021.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated October 5, 2021 and the Application dated October 4, 2021 are available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission