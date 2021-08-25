Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

TREVOR ROSBOROUGH, TAYLOR CARR, AND DMITRI GRAHAM, File No. 2020-33

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Commission issued an Order in the above named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and Trevor Rosborough in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated August 25, 2021 and Settlement Agreement dated July 28, 2021 are available at www.osc.ca

