Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that additional merits hearing dates in the above named matter are scheduled to be heard on October 28 and 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. on each day.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

