Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

VANTAGE GLOBAL PRIME PTY LTD AND VANTAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD, File No. 2021-25 TORONTO, ON, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Following a written hearing, the Commission issued an Order in the above named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between...

VANTAGE GLOBAL PRIME PTY LTD AND VANTAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD, File No. 2021-25

TORONTO, ON, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Following a written hearing, the Commission issued an Order in the above named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd and Vantage International Group Ltd.A copy of the Order dated July 14, 2021, Settlement Agreement dated July 7, 2021, and Reasons and Decision for Approval of a Settlement dated July 14, 2021 are available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission