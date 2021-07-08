Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

ALVIN JONES, File No. 2021-5 TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on July 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.

TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on July 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., will be heard on July 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY GRACE KNAKOWSKI SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

