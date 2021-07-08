Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

VANTAGE GLOBAL PRIME PTY LTD AND VANTAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD, File No. 2021-25 TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a settlement...

TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a settlement agreement entered into by Staff of the Commission and Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd and Vantage International Group Ltd in the above named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated July 8, 2021 and the Statement of Allegations dated July 8, 2021 are available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY GRACE KNAKOWSKI SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission