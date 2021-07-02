Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

TROY RICHARD JAMES HOGG, CRYPTOBONTIX INC., GABLES HOLDINGS INC.

TROY RICHARD JAMES HOGG, CRYPTOBONTIX INC., GABLES HOLDINGS INC. and COLONIAL HOTEL ( GRAND BEND) LIMITED, File No. 2021-22

TORONTO, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing to consider whether the Commission should vary a freeze direction dated November 13, 2020, as requested in the Application dated June 22, 2021.

A preliminary attendance will be held on July 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated July 2, 2021 and the Application dated June 22, 2021 are available at www.osc.ca

