Becksley Capital Inc. and Fabrizio Lucchese, File No. 2020-41

TORONTO, ON, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons for Decision in the above named matter.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision dated June 21, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca

