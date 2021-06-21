Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

BYBIT FINTECH LIMITED , File No. 2021-21 TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing on June 21, 2021 setting the matter down to be heard on July 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.

BYBIT FINTECH LIMITED , File No. 2021-21

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing on June 21, 2021 setting the matter down to be heard on July 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated June 21, 2021 and Statement of Allegations dated June 21, 2021 are available at www.osc.ca

