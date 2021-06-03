Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

CANADA CANNABIS CORPORATION, CANADIAN CANNABIS CORPORATION, BENJAMIN WARD, SILVIO SERRANO, and PETER STRANG, File Nos. 2019-34 and 2020-13

TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that an attendance in the Non-Confidential Phase of the Motion and the Application in the above-named matters is scheduled to be heard on July 5, 2021.

