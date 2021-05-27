Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
JONATHAN CARTU, DAVID CARTU, AND JOSHUA CART, File No. 2020-14 TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons for Approval of a Settlement in the above named matter.
JONATHAN CARTU, DAVID CARTU, AND JOSHUA CART, File No. 2020-14
TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons for Approval of a Settlement in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated May 26, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission