Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

JONATHAN CARTU, DAVID CARTU, AND JOSHUA CART, File No. 2020-14 TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons for Approval of a Settlement in the above named matter.

JONATHAN CARTU, DAVID CARTU, AND JOSHUA CART, File No. 2020-14

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons for Approval of a Settlement in the above named matter.

A copy of the Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated May 26, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission