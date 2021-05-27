Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC., ALEXANDER FRANCIS CUTHBERT HOLMES and PHILIP NEVILLE GIBBS, File No.
TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated May 27, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca
