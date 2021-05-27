Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC., ALEXANDER FRANCIS CUTHBERT HOLMES and PHILIP NEVILLE GIBBS, File No.

PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC., ALEXANDER FRANCIS CUTHBERT HOLMES and PHILIP NEVILLE GIBBS, File No. 2021-16

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated May 27, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission