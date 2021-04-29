Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

Strike Holdings Inc., Km Strike Management Inc., Michael Aonso And Kevin Carmichael, File No. 2021-13

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing on April 29, 2021 setting the matter down to be heard on May 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. to consider whether the Commission should grant the Application filed by Staff of the Commission to extend the temporary order issued by the Commission on April 21, 2021.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated April 29, 2021 and Application dated April 26, 2021 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

