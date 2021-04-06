Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

DANIEL SHEEHAN, File No. 2020-38 TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on April 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.

DANIEL SHEEHAN, File No. 2020-38

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on April 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. will be heard on April 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission