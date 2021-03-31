Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
KRYSTAL JEAN VANLANDSCHOOT, File No. 2021-6 TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
KRYSTAL JEAN VANLANDSCHOOT, File No. 2021-6
TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated March 31, 2021 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission