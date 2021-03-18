Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
BARDYA ZIAIAN, File No. 2020-34 TORONTO, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated March 17, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca
