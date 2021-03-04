Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

MARILYN DIANNE STUART, File No. 2021-1 TORONTO, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act in the above named matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated March 3, 2021 and the Order dated March 3, 2021 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

