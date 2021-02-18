Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

KRYSTAL JEAN VANLANDSCHOOT, File No. 2021-6

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing to consider the Application dated February 5, 2021 made by the party named above to review a decision of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada dated December 16, 2020.

The hearing will be held on March 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated February 18, 2021 and the Application dated February 5, 2021 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

