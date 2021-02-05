Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

THREEGOLD RESOURCES INC., VICTOR GONCALVES and JON SNELSON, File No.

THREEGOLD RESOURCES INC., VICTOR GONCALVES and JON SNELSON, File No. 2019-42

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing on February 5, 2021 setting the matter down to be heard on February 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated February 5, 2021 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

