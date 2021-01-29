TheStreet
Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

BUFFALO GRAND HOTEL INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT INC.
BUFFALO GRAND HOTEL INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY CORP., RESTORATION FUNDING CORPORATION, and HARRY STINSON, File No. 2020-11

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.   

A copy of the Order dated January 29, 2021 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

