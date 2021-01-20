Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

Becksley Capital Inc. and Fabrizio Lucchese, File No.

Becksley Capital Inc. and Fabrizio Lucchese, File No. 2020-41

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - On January 20, 2021, the Commission issued a Notice of Hearing to consider a request made by the parties named above for a Hearing and Review of a decision of a Director dated November 20, 2020.

The hearing will be held on February 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated January 20, 2021 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission