Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
SOLAR INCOME FUND INC., ALLAN GROSSMAN, CHARLES MAZZACATO, and KENNETH KADONOFF, File No.
TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons for Decision on a Motion in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons for Decision on a Motion dated January 18, 2021 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca
