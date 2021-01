Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

KATANGA MINING LIMITED, ARISTOTELIS MISTAKIDIS, TIM HENDERSON, LIAM GALLAGHER, JEFFREY BEST, JOHNNY BLIZZARD, JACQUES LUBBE and MATTHEW COLWILL, File No.

KATANGA MINING LIMITED, ARISTOTELIS MISTAKIDIS, TIM HENDERSON, LIAM GALLAGHER, JEFFREY BEST, JOHNNY BLIZZARD, JACQUES LUBBE and MATTHEW COLWILL, File No. 2020-37

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated January 6, 2021 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission