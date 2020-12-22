TheStreet
Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

DINO PAOLUCCI, File No. 2020-25 TORONTO, Dec.
TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act in the above named matter. 

A copy of the Reasons and Decision and the Order dated December 21, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission