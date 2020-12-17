Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD., GLOBAL BIOENERGY RESOURCES INC.

FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD., GLOBAL BIOENERGY RESOURCES INC., NAYEEM ALLI, MAURICE AZIZ, HARISH BAJAJ, AND ANDRE ITWARU, File No. 2019-22

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on December 18, 2020 will not proceed as scheduled.

The hearing on the merits will continue on January 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

