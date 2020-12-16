Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

MOAG COPPER GOLD RESOURCES INC., GARY BROWN and BRADLEY JONES, File No.

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision on Sanctions and Costs and an Order in the above named matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision on Sanctions and Costs and the Order dated December 14, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

