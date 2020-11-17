Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

TREVOR ROSBOROUGH, TAYLOR CARR, AND DMITRI GRAHAM, File No. 2020-33

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing on November 17, 2020 setting the matter down to be heard on December 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above named matter. A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated November 17, 2020 and Statement of Allegations dated November 9, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

