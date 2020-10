Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

MAJD KITMITTO, STEVEN VANNATTA, CHRISTOPHER CANDUSSO, CLAUDIO CANDUSSO, DONALD ALEXANDER (SANDY) GOSS, JOHN FIELDING, and FRANK FAKHRY, File No. 2018-70

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on October 30, 2020 will not proceed as scheduled.

The hearing on the merits will continue on November 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission