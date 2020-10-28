Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

DEREK F.C. ELLIOTT, File No. 2020-31

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act in the above named matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision and the Order dated October 27, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission