Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

MAJD KITMITTO, STEVEN VANNATTA, CHRISTOPHER CANDUSSO, CLAUDIO CANDUSSO, DONALD ALEXANDER (SANDY) GOSS, JOHN FIELDING, and FRANK FAKHRY, File No.

MAJD KITMITTO, STEVEN VANNATTA, CHRISTOPHER CANDUSSO, CLAUDIO CANDUSSO, DONALD ALEXANDER (SANDY) GOSS, JOHN FIELDING, and FRANK FAKHRY, File No. 2018-70

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -Take notice of the following merits hearing date changes in the above named matter:

the hearing scheduled to be heard on November 2 and 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. will proceed on November 2 and 5, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ; the hearing on November 20, 2020 will not proceed as scheduled; and additional hearing dates are scheduled for December 4 and December 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission