Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

VERNON RAY FAUTH, File No. 2020-36 TORONTO, Oct.
TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act.

A copy of the  Notice of Hearing dated October 20, 2020 and  Statement of Allegations dated October 19, 2020 are available at  www.osc.gov.on.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission