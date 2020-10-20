Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission - TheStreet
Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

SEAN DALEY; and SEAN DALEY carrying on business as the ASCENSION FOUNDATION, OTO.Money, SilentVault, and CryptoWealth; WEALTH DISTRIBUTED CORP.; CYBERVISION MMX INC.; KEVIN WILKERSON; and AUG ENTERPRISES INC., File No. 2019-28

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -  The Commission issued Reasons and Decision in the above named matter.  

A copy of the  Reasons and Decision and  Order dated October 19, 2020 are available at  www.osc.gov.on.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission