Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

SEAN DALEY; and SEAN DALEY carrying on business as the ASCENSION FOUNDATION, OTO.

SEAN DALEY; and SEAN DALEY carrying on business as the ASCENSION FOUNDATION, OTO.Money, SilentVault, and CryptoWealth; WEALTH DISTRIBUTED CORP.; CYBERVISION MMX INC.; KEVIN WILKERSON; and AUG ENTERPRISES INC., File No. 2019-28

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued Reasons and Decision in the above named matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision and Order dated October 19, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

