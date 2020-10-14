Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD., GLOBAL BIOENERGY RESOURCES INC.
FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD., GLOBAL BIOENERGY RESOURCES INC., NAYEEM ALLI, MAURICE AZIZ, HARISH BAJAJ, AND ANDRE ITWARU, File No. 2019-22
TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on October 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. will be heard on October 26, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission