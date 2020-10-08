Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
SEAN DALEY and KEVIN WILKERSON, File No. 2019-39 TORONTO, Oct.
SEAN DALEY and KEVIN WILKERSON, File No. 2019-39
TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision on a Motion in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision on a Motion dated October 7, 2020 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission