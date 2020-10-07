Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

CANADA CANNABIS CORPORATION, CANADIAN CANNABIS CORPORATION, BENJAMIN WARD, SILVIO SERRANO, and PETER STRANG, File Nos. 2019-34 and 2020-13

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that a confidential hearing in the Confidential Phase of the Motion and the Application in the above-named matters is scheduled to be heard on November 20, 2020.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission