Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
DONALD BRUCE WILSON, DAVID SCOTT WRIGHT and PATRICK K. PRINSTER, File No. 2020-27
TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision and the Order dated September 22, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.
