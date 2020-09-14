Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
SEAN DALEY; and SEAN DALEY carrying on business as the ASCENSION FOUNDATION, OTO.Money, SilentVault, and CryptoWealth; WEALTH DISTRIBUTED CORP.; CYBERVISION MMX INC.; KEVIN WILKERSON; and AUG ENTERPRISES INC., File No. 2019-28
TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated September 14, 2020 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca
