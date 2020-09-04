Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

AN APPLICATION BY EPIX RESOURCE FINANCE CORPORATION REGARDING ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

AN APPLICATION BY EPIX RESOURCE FINANCE CORPORATION REGARDING ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC., File No. 2020-29

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - On September 4, 2020 the Commission issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to Subsection 127 (1) of the Securities Act, RSO 1990, c S.5, to consider whether it is in the public interest for the Commission to make the order requested in the Application, dated August 24, 2020, filed by Epix Resource Finance Corporation with respect to Aberdeen International Inc.

The hearing will be held on September 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated September 4, 2020 and the Application dated August 24, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

