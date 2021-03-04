NotaryCam Named To HousingWire's 2021 Tech100 Real Estate Winners List

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC), announced today that Stewart-owned NotaryCam®, a pioneering leader in online notarization and original provider of mortgage eClosing solutions, has been named to the HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate list...

NotaryCam's efforts in delivering remote online notarization (RON) technology to the housing industry, specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic, were significant in being recognized by HousingWire. The development of a remote ink notarization (RIN) product to accommodate the temporary authorizations from a handful of states for this process was one of many accomplishments in 2020.

"While the circumstances were far from ideal, the events of 2020 opened this industry's eyes to the limitations of today's closing process," said Rick Triola, Division President, NotaryCam. "Stewart and NotaryCam have been committed to the digital transformation of the mortgage and real estate transaction, and we are honored that HousingWire has once again chosen to recognize our efforts in this regard by including us on the Tech100 list."

"To say this past year was difficult would be an understatement, but this recognition is a testament to Rick and his team for the tremendous work they've done in innovating and delivering products and solutions to our customers to make the closing process easy and safe," said Stewart CEO Fred Eppinger. "At Stewart, our focus is transforming the digital closing process, and NotaryCam is a key component to our customer-centric strategy and success, and I couldn't be more excited for the team and where we'll go in 2021."

NotaryCam made several notable achievements throughout last year, including:

On-boarding approximately 15,000 users per month, for a total of 350,000 total users

Managing a 10x increase in RON demand

Increasing revenue by 100% over Q1 and Q2 2020

Performing more than 1,000 real estate closings in September 2020 to achieve a new monthly company record and a 1,900% year-over-year increase

"After the uncertainty and unpredictability of last year, we expected a greater adoption of technology. However, these 100 real estate and mortgage companies took digital disruption to a whole new level and propelled a complete digital revolution, leaving a digital legacy that will impact borrowers, clients and companies for years to come," said Brena Nath, HousingWire's HW+ Managing Editor. "Knowing what these companies were able to navigate and overcome, we're excited to announce this year's list of the most innovative technology companies serving the mortgage and real estate industries."

