Notable Senior Living Community In The Works

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStar Living, a leader in active senior living development, is proud to announce that it has closed on a prime location for its flagship property, The Manhattan St. Petersburg.

Neighboring the Gulf of Mexico and Boca Ciega Bay, the new resort-style community will be situated in the heart of St. Petersburg's Skyway Marina District and will be home to a unique membership-based senior living community providing proprietary benefits and exclusive boutique healthcare to its members.

The first phase of the project is estimated at $125 million and will be comprised of over 80 condo-style homes with modern coastal finishes, each measuring from 1,050 to 2,600 square feet of living space. The anticipated nine-story building with parking garage will feature high-end amenities and services, including indoor and outdoor dining venues, outdoor pool and nature paths, fitness center and spa, 24-hour security and valet services, comprehensive maintenance and housekeeping, as well as priority access to healthcare services such as assisted living and LifeStar at Home, companion support and home care, and concierge medical services.

At the helm of this innovative project are LifeStar's co-founders, elite sports agent David Falk (best known for representing legendary NBA great Michael Jordan) and LifeStar President and CEO Joel Anderson, a well-known senior living veteran in Florida.

"We are very excited about closing on this prized location in St. Petersburg," says Anderson. "The Skyway Marina District is situated within so many convenient lifestyle opportunities that makes St. Petersburg a special place to live, and a perfect location for LifeStar's flagship property. We're excited to bring a new style of design and a more modern approach to services in a post-pandemic era that fits the growing demands of today's and tomorrow's retirees, allowing them to enjoy life to its fullest and have the greatest peace of mind."

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notable-senior-living-community-in-the-works-301291886.html

SOURCE LifeStar Living; The Manhattan St. Petersburg