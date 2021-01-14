Notable Health First To Launch Automated Identification And Engagement Of Patients Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable Health , the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, announced today it has extended its platform capabilities to support automating COVID-19 vaccine administration workflows. US healthcare systems face a massive logistical challenge in identifying patients who meet state or federal criteria for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and engaging with these patients to schedule as effectively as possible. Health systems can now use Notable to automatically identify eligible patients and educate them on how to receive the vaccine. This enables health systems to support more rapid administration of vaccines to their patient population.

Notable's end-to-end platform automates hundreds of repetitive administrative and clinical workflows, such as patient outreach, clinical intake, documentation and billing. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 280,000 automated COVID-19 pre-visit screenings have been performed using Notable's COVID Triage solution . More than 3,400 high-risk ambulatory patients were identified through Notable's platform and rerouted to the appropriate care modality, such as telehealth or urgent care. Now, the platform can be used to proactively engage the right vaccine candidates at the right time.

"There has never been a vaccination effort as accelerated or complex as this one. Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is high but supply is limited, so precise health risk assessment will remain key to a successful roll out. Configurable technology solutions such as Notable can help providers automate and streamline complex workflows like vaccine administration, especially as supply begins to catch up with demand," said Muthu Alagappan, MD, medical director at Notable Health. "Intelligent automation can enable health systems to effectively support their communities, especially in the coming months as each state's unique needs evolve."

With Notable, providers can:

Identify patients for vaccination based on risk factors and contraindications (I.e.: "Are you currently pregnant?", "Do you have any of the following chronic health conditions?") Keep patients informed about when and where to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, such as the locations of designated administration sites. Export vaccine administration records to the EHR so that providers can track which of their patients still need to be vaccinated. Remind patients when they are due for their second dose, to ensure maximum vaccine efficacy.

Using Robotic Process Automation (RPA), natural language processing (NLP), machine learning and machine vision, Notable scans the EHR for unvaccinated patients that meet federal/CDC and state recommendations, and configurable criteria such as age or comorbidities. Based on eligibility, Notable initiates a digital pre-visit screening, collects informed consent, and schedules necessary follow up appointments.

For providers directly administering the vaccine, Notable increases their overall capacity to vaccinate more patients, faster, by screening for risk factors and collecting informed consent before a patient arrives onsite.

"In order to mobilize a vaccination effort of this size, health systems will need to be proactive in identifying eligible patients and reaching out to them in a timely manner with information they can act on," says Ezekiel Emanuel, MD, PhD. Chair, Department of Medical Ethics, University of Pennsylvania; Member, Biden Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board; Strategic Advisor to Notable Health. "By leveraging intelligent automation to identify, outreach, educate and triage patients, health systems can develop efficient and equitable vaccine distribution workflows."

Beginning today, the company is opening up an initial cohort to deploy this new capability. Because of its zero-interface integration, Notable's COVID-19 vaccine solution can be custom-configured and deployed in as little as four weeks. To learn more about the solution, go to www.notablehealth.co m/solutions/covid-triage .

About Notable HealthNotable Health is the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare. Three of the top 15 US health systems, including Intermountain Health and CommonSpirit, use Notable to identify and engage more patients in need of care by automating hundreds of repetitive workflows like patient intake, care outreach, registration, documentation, and billing. With Notable, staff and clinicians report saving 1,000 hours of administrative work per provider per year; increased patient visit volume; a provider NPS score of 74; and an industry-leading patient satisfaction rating. Based in San Mateo, Calif., Notable is backed by leading investors, including Greylock Partners, F-Prime, Oak HC/FT, Maverick Ventures, and 8VC. Learn more at notablehealth.com and follow @notablehealth .

Media Contact Gianna Fornesi gianna@notablehealth.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notable-health-first-to-launch-automated-identification-and-engagement-of-patients-eligible-for-covid-19-vaccine-301208397.html

SOURCE Notable Health