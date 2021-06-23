Notability Now Optimized For Apple's M1 Chip In Mac

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginger Labs, the maker of the best-selling note-taking app Notability , today announced that Notability now runs natively on Macs with Apple's powerful M1 chip. Building on its recent unveiling of a new Notability app using Apple's Mac Catalyst technology, this new update for M1 results in significantly faster performance, up to 50 percent.

Notability is currently the #1 paid app in the Productivity category; and has consistently been a top productivity app in the Mac App Store for the past decade, earning an Apple's Editor's Choice Award. The app enables users to create hand-written digital notes with audio; capturing lectures, drawings, study materials and much more. As a universal app, Notability is optimized for both Intel and M1 Macs.

"Notability users responded with overwhelmingly positive feedback about the universal experience of our new Mac app built on Apple's Mac Catalyst technology," shared Marc Provost, Notability team director. "Now that Notability utilizes the speed of the M1 chip, users on Mac will be able to create and do more, faster."

Current users of Notability on iPad can download the Mac version for free on the Mac App Store. New users can purchase Notability for $8.99, and experience Notability on their Mac, iPad and iPhone with a single purchase.

To learn more about Notability, visit www.notability.com

About Ginger Labs

Ginger Labs is a leading productivity app developer known for its best-selling app, Notability, and Twobird, an all-purpose inbox. Launched in 2010 with the first release of iPad, Notability is a powerful, yet wonderfully simple app for handwritten notes and has been the most popular productivity software on the App Store since 2013. Ginger Labs' new app Twobird, elegantly handles emails, notes, reminders, and more in a distraction-free interface.

