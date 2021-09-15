Not Your Average Vet: Dr. Bodolosky Celebrates 20 Years As Owner Of The Animal Hospital Of Sullivan County

FERNDALE, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When one thinks of a veterinarian, what comes to mind? Odds are Army Veteran is probably not one of the first answers, but for the Animal Hospital of Sullivan County, veteran veterinarians are all they know. Dr. Barbara Bodolosky is a powerhouse female Army Veteran and Veterinarian with over 30 years of experience in the veterinary industry. Renowned in the veterinary community for an unmatched dedication to innovation, Dr. Bodolosky is proud to celebrate 20 years as owner of the Animal Hospital of Sullivan County (AHSC) come Sept 28, 2021.

Dr. Bodolosky's story is one of persistence, bravery, determination, and relentless dedication to caring for animals, and the American people. During her time in Veterinary School at Ohio State University, Dr. Bodolosky was activated and pulled from the Army Reserve to serve her country in what is famously known as Operation Desert Shield/Storm. Shortyl after, Dr. Bodolosky would marry her husband Jack and return to the Ohio University Veterinary School where she graduated in 1993.

Purchasing the practice in 2001, Dr. Bodolosky inherited the oldest and only animal hospital who is a member of the AAHA in all of Sullivan County. Originally founded in 1953 by WWII Army Veteran Dr. Stanley Glick, the AHSC has proudly served the Sullivan County community for 68 years. Rising to the occasion to exceed expectations, Dr. Bodolosky and her husband Jack began to pour everything into turning the Animal Hospital of Sullivan County into what it is today —a nationally recognized animal hospital that consistently sets the bar for excellent service, groundbreaking innovation, and compassionate care.

As true warriors for serving others, Dr. Bodolosky and her husband Jack continue to seek cutting-edge ways to give back to the community. In 2014, they launched Companion Animal Foundation aka Warrior Companion, a non-profit dedicated to providing pet insurance for service animals owned by Veterans and First Responders.

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to serving the community; Dr. Barbara Bodolosky's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition as she celebrates 20 years in business with the Animal Hospital of Sullivan County.

To learn more about the Animal Hospital of Sullivan County, please visit: https://www.ahofsc.com/

About Animal Hospital of Sullivan County

