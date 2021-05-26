Not A Beach Lover? CheapOair Shares Memorial Day Destination Ideas

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Day is finally here, and Americans are ready to celebrate. Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows over 60% of Americans have now received the vaccine and worries about getting out and about are continuing to diminish.

Heading to the beach or lakeside is a long-time favorite for many Americans. But there are those that enjoy non-water recreational activities. With that in mind, CheapOair is offering a few suggestions for things to do over Memorial Day Weekend, for those who do not want to visit the beach.

New York City

After a tough 2020, New York City is back. Most of the Big Apple's renowned attractions, from the Met to MoMA, from Macy's to the Empire State Building…are once again open for business. And Central Park has always been there waiting for exploration. Visit NYC: The Official Guide for updates on what's open in New York City.

Mystic, Connecticut

This small, laid-back town is an affordable option for a weekend escape. If you're a seafood lover, you'll enjoy the sea-to-table restaurants located around the coast. There is also the famous Mystic Pizza, seen in the 1998 film of the same name. Things to do include the Mystic Seaport Museum, the Mystic Aquarium, or just strolling around this charming, historic town.

Palm Springs, California

Book a cheap domestic flight to California, grab your swimsuit, and enjoy the magical ambiance of Palm Springs. If fitness is your thing, head to the Indian Canyons to spend the day hiking or biking through the desert. To honor the occasion of Memorial Day, the Palm Springs Air Museum will be paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice with their annual Flower Drop and Air Festival. This event includes a tribute ceremony, followed by the dropping of red and white carnations from a vintage plane. Music, food, and activities for the kids are also part of this two-day celebration.

"It's gratifying to see people get excited about travel once again, and we wish everyone a fun and safe Memorial Day Weekend," says Werner Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal, the company behind online travel agencies CheapOair and One Travel. He continues, "In the US, we've gone from a high of over 300,000 new covid cases per day in early January of this year, to just over 16,000 as of May 24 th. We want everyone to get our there and explore new adventures but urge continued adherence to CDC recommended covid safety protocols to get these numbers down as low as possible."

Please note: With COVID-19 still prevalent, be sure to check local travel regulations and notices for any restrictions, rules, and safety guidelines that may be in place. For additional information please visit the CDC website for up-to-date health and wellness information.

