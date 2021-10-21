Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Named On Forbes' World's Best Employers 2021 List

Company Honored as One of Only 750 Companies Globally to Achieve this Recognition

Company Announces New Flexible Work Schedule for Shoreside Team Members Worldwide

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report announced today it has been named by Forbes to the 2021 list of World's Best Employers. Earlier this year the Company was also named by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers, ranking among the top 75 companies in the overall Large Employer category and among the top 10 companies in the Travel & Leisure sector. To further demonstrate its commitment to be an employer of choice, the Company also announced today a 4/1 flexible work model for shoreside team members globally. The new flexible model will allow most employees to work in-office Monday through Thursday and remotely on Friday.

"We are proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Best Large Employers," said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "We believe people are our most important resource and this prestigious honor demonstrates our ongoing commitment to support, respect and empower our Company's 34,000 dedicated and passionate team members across the globe."

"Over the past year and a half our team members have demonstrated extraordinary resilience when faced with the unprecedented personal and professional challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. As we reimagined our post-pandemic workplace we wanted to provide more flexibility for our employees on where and how to work," said Lynn White, executive vice president and chief talent officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "We implemented a new 4/1 flexible work arrangement pilot program upon our return to office this summer which we found was successful in supporting our business goals, maintaining productivity and providing our valued team members additional flexibility. As a result, we are pleased to extend our 4/1 flexible work program indefinitely."

Forbes and Statista selected the World's Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 150,000 employees from 58 countries working full or part time. 750 employers were awarded. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

Based on the results of the study, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is pleased to be recognized on the Forbes list of the World's Best Employers 2021. The awards list was announced on October 12, 2021 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

