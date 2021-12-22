Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Appointment Of Juan Kuryla As Senior Vice President, Port Development And Construction Management

MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Juan Kuryla as Senior Vice President, Port Development and Construction Management effective January 17, 2022. In this newly created role, Kuryla will lead the Company's Commercial Development, Construction and Private Island Operations teams, reporting to Daniel S. Farkas, Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Kuryla most recently served as Director and CEO of PortMiami since 2014, where he oversaw operations and capital development for the largest cruise port in the world.

"We are pleased to welcome Juan Kuryla to the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings family as Senior Vice President, Port Development and Construction Management," said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "As Director and CEO of PortMiami, widely considered the cruise capital of the world, I have had the privilege to work closely with Juan over the years and I am confident that he will be a tremendous asset to the Company. Throughout his impressive thirty-plus year career with Miami-Dade County, Juan has proven himself to be a strategic leader with a long track record of success and innovation."

"Juan is the ideal candidate for this newly created role and his extensive experience at PortMiami across diverse functions including but not limited to operations, finance, business development, sustainability and government relations will be invaluable in further strengthening all aspects of our Port Development and Construction Management functions," said Daniel S. Farkas, executive vice president and general counsel of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Kuryla has strong knowledge of the cruise industry with over 30 years of diverse experience at Miami-Dade County. Prior to this appointment, he served as PortMiami Director and CEO since April 1, 2014, overseeing operations and capital development and leading the Port's long-term strategic plan and vision. Kuryla began his career with Miami-Dade County in the Parks and Recreation Department in 1987. In May 1998 he began working with the Port of Miami as Assistant to the Port Director, where he oversaw the department's local, state and federal legislative agenda. From February 2001 through February 2007 Kuryla held the positions of Assistant Port Director for Intergovernmental Affairs and Assistant Port Director for Intergovernmental Affairs and Promotions. In 2007, Kuryla was promoted to Assistant Port Director for Maritime Services. In this capacity, he served as lead negotiator for the Port on all long-term agreements executed with cruise and cargo customers as well as oversaw port operations, facilities management, berthing, property management, customer service, business development, public information and media relations. In 2009, Kuryla was promoted to Deputy Port Director. In this role, he was responsible for directly overseeing the Port's five assistant port directors.

Kuryla holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration from Florida International University. In 2010, Kuryla obtained his Professional Port Manager PPM® degree from the American Association of Port Authorities.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising approximately 24,000 berths.

