Norwegian Cruise Line Commemorates International Women's Day With Month-Long Empowerment Program

MIAMI, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the 110th anniversary of International Women's Day, Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel, is launching a month-long effort encouraging team members to "Step Up, Speak Up, Stand Up, and Never, Ever Give Up."

This message of empowerment comes at a time when the Cruise Line is poised to cross the one-year mark of its temporary suspension of operations as a result of the global pandemic.

Throughout the month of March, Norwegian Cruise Line will be hosting speed-mentoring sessions, conversations with female leaders and encouraging team members to both share their empowerment stories and show their appreciation of team members around the globe. In addition, the team will have a front-row seat to a conversation with radio's leading ladies, Danielle Monaro and Medha Gandhi of Elvis Duran and The Morning Show, a leading American syndicated weekday morning radio program and beloved Norwegian Cruise Line partner.

"The past 12 months have undoubtedly been some of the most challenging in our lives," said Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Harry Sommer. "Given our year-long suspension of sailing and all that implies, we are happy to take this time to recognize and celebrate the women across our organization who are helping see us through this unprecedented time, and who will inevitably help lead us into a future characterized by innovation and success. Today, and every day, we want to empower all of our team members to challenge the status quo and rise to the occasion all challenges pose."

Last month, the Cruise Line's parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. was featured in Forbes' 2021 list of America's Best Large Employers, ranking in the top 75 companies in the overall Large Employer category and among the top 10 companies in the Travel and Leisure sector.

As part of its International Women's Day effort, Norwegian Cruise Line's leaders are sharing personal messages of empowerment and inspiring team members to do the same. For a short video message, click here, and to share their messages, click here.

