Norway Data Center Market Investment Report 2021-2026: Digiplex, Green Mountain, Bulk Infrastructure, Itsjefen, And Basefarm Are Some Of The Leading Colocation Service Providers

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Norway Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Norway data center market size by investments to reach USD 1095 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.22% during 2021-2026.The report considers the present scenario of the Norway data center market and its market dynamics for 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.

In Norway, data center investment has traditionally been from homegrown data center operators; investments from global companies have increased in the last few years. Bergen, Trondheim, Sandefjord, and Stavanger are secondary markets witnessing data center project development. Digiplex, Green Mountain, Bulk Infrastructure, Itsjefen, and Basefarm (Orange) are some of Norway's leading colocation service providers. NORWAY DATA CENTER MARKET OUTLOOK

In June 2021 , the Norwegian data center industry announced the establishment of Norsk Datasenterindustri (Norwegian Data Center Industry), an industry association to strengthen the data center industry in Norway .

In 2020, the Norway Government reintroduced tax breaks for cryptocurrency data centers, which will boost data center investment opportunities in the country.

The growing adoption of innovative, intelligent devices, the increasing demand for analytics, cloud adoption, and the growth of wireless networking technologies have led several organizations in Norway to invest in big data and IoT technology.

Cisco Systems introduces a new software solution for on-premises data center cloud environments, which simplifies IT operations.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and data center colocation revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Norway by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Norway data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Norwegian data center market size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Norwegian data center market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Norway

In 2018, AWS deployed its Amazon CloudFront edge location in Oslo, cutting network latency for its customers in Norway by around 35%.

In September 2021, Microsoft announced the launch of three availability zones in its Norway East Azure Cloud region in Oslo.

In June 2021, the Solor Bioenergy Group announced the acquisition of the district heating business from Veolia Nordic in Norway and Sweden.

