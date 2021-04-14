NortonLifeLock To Feature First Investor Day And Release Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Results On May 10, 2021

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results will be released Monday, May 10, 2021 after market close.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK) - Get Report, a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results will be released Monday, May 10, 2021 after market close. Additionally, NortonLifeLock's first Investor Day will commence with the availability of watch-on-demand presentations from NortonLifeLock leadership. These presentations will detail NortonLifeLock's long-term strategy to transform the company for accelerated growth. On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. EDT, NortonLifeLock will host a live video Q&A webcast with CEO Vincent Pilette, CFO Natalie Derse and other members of the leadership team.

Fiscal 2021 Q4 Results

May 10, 2021 - After market close

Q4 and full fiscal year 2021 financial results available.

Earnings Q&A to be held on May 11, in combination with the Investor Day live video Q&A.

2021 Investor Day: Transforming for Growth

Virtual event: Investor.NortonLifeLock.com

May 10, 2021 - After market close 2 p.m. PDT / 5 p.m. EDTWatch-on-Demand presentations available.

May 11, 2021 - 9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. EDTLive Video Q&A webcast with Leadership Team.

